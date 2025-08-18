Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Shark Eyes Prop From 'Jaws' Rolling Up for Sale at Auction

'Jaws' Eye-Conic Prop Surfacing On Auction Block!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
'Jaws' Shark Eyes Hit Auction
Fifty years later and "Jaws" still has a ferocious bite -- with Bruce the shark’s bug-eyed stare haunting us all the way to the auction block ... and you’re gonna need a great white green stack of cash to reel it in!

The OG animatronic eyes from one of the three full-size sharks will soon be up for grabs -- photo-matched to BTS shots, still on the original armature, and just as creepily lifeless as they were back in 1975.

Special effects legend Robert A. Mattey gifted the eyes to a neighbor in 1980 -- after they’d literally watched Bruce come to life in his garage. Decades later, the orbs are still holding up like they were built yesterday!

Valued at $50K–$100K, the eyes hit the block at Propstore’s L.A. Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction, running September 4–6.

Bidders, keep your eyes on the prize -- this one’s gonna be a feeding frenzy!

