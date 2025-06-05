'Indiana Jones’ Whip and Belt Swing Into Los Angeles Memorabilia Auction

Take These Props on One More Crusade ...

Grab a fedora and cue John Williams ... 'cause a few "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade" items are going up for auction!

Indy's bullwhip, whip holster, and belt set from the 1989 film are going on sale in September at Propstore ... the first ever trio of these items sold together as a set.

The lot's expected to go for a treasure chest equal to any Indiana find ... with early estimates gauging the set will go for somewhere between $250K-$500K.

The bullwhip's an 8-foot-long model made by David Morgan ... the master whipmaker who made all of the original whips for the classic 'IJ' trilogy. It's perfect for mounting on a wall -- or ripping a gun right out of your enemy's hand!

An original production tag is included, noting this set was used in the “Rideaway Scene" ... seemingly referring to a scene where Harrison Ford's Indiana escapes Nazis with his dad, played by Sean Connery.

While this was the last movie of the original trilogy, Ford has obviously reprised his role in two more films since the 1989 movie ... in 2008 for "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" and in 2023 for "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny."