Shawn Kemp Sentenced To 30 Days Home Confinement ... In Parking Lot Shooting Case

Shawn Kemp has been sentenced to 30 days in jail in his parking lot shooting case -- though the former NBA superstar will be allowed to serve the time at home.

A Pierce County judge handed down the ruling late Friday afternoon ... and the ex-Seattle Supersonic looked stoic as he learned his fate.

Kemp appeared at the proceedings in a navy suit jacket, tan pants, white shirt and light blue tie ... and told the courtroom just before he was sentenced that he was "very apologetic" for the behavior that led to prosecutors filing the criminal charges against him.

The case, of course, stemmed from an incident at a Tacoma shopping mall back in 2023, when Kemp was accused of firing a gun at two men who had allegedly stolen some of his items -- including a phone.

Kemp had at first pleaded not guilty and argued he was acting is "self-defense." But in May, he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of assault in the second degree to close out the matter.

Prosecutors had been seeking a sentence of nine months behind bars for Kemp. The ex-basketball player's attorneys argued he should receive no additional time.

Kemp had several friends supporting him in court, including former NFL superstar Marshawn Lynch.

The judge admonished Kemp for his actions, saying, "I cannot state strongly enough this could have been easily avoided by simply walking away. Property is replaceable, human life is not." He also sentenced Kemp to 12 months of community custody -- which is a form of supervised release in Washington -- in addition to the 30 days of home confinement.