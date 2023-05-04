Shawn Kemp Pleads Not Guilty To Assault Charge ... In Parking Lot Shooting Case

Shawn Kemp showed up to a Washington court on Thursday to fight back in his parking lot shooting case ... pleading not guilty to the felony charge that prosecutors hit him with three weeks ago.

The SuperSonics legend arrived at the Pierce County courtroom several minutes before the hearing was slated to begin ... wearing a blue button-down shirt with a black vest over it.

HAPPENING NOW: Shawn Kemp appears in Pierce County Court to hear assault charges connected to a March shooting at Tacoma Mall. Tune into @KING5Seattle for more… pic.twitter.com/00KAaXYQbo — Lionel Donovan, III (@LionelDonovan3) May 4, 2023 @LionelDonovan3

Kemp appeared stoic throughout the minutes-long proceedings -- eventually entering a plea of not guilty to one count of first-degree assault, before leaving.

As part of the conditions of Kemp's release, the judge said the former NBA star could not have firearms. Kemp was also ordered to have no contact with the alleged victims in the case.

Kemp did not speak with reporters who were on the scene.

Kemp was initially arrested in the case back on March 8 -- after cops alleged he fired a gun in a Tacoma, Wash. mall parking lot during a dispute with people in a nearby car. On April 14, prosecutors formally charged him with assault.

The 53-year-old has been adamant he was simply acting in self-defense, calling his actions "reasonable and legally justified." He's vowed to fight the case in court.