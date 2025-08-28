'Caught Stealing,' 'Thursday Murder Club,' 'The Roses' on 'TMZ Movie Tea'

Play video content TMZ.com

Zoë Kravitz might be arm-in-arm with Harry Styles off-duty, but on screen it’s all sparks with Austin Butler -- the heat’s wild, the scenes are racy, and critics are barking their praise!

"TMZ Movie Tea"s Jabeen Waheed is spilling the week’s hottest releases -- starting with Austin and Zoë getting down and dirty in Darren Aronofsky’s gritty crime thriller ... and yep, Bad Bunny’s in the mix too, clocking in more Hollywood street cred while he’s at it.

Craving some across-the-pond cheek? Jabeen -- AKA our resident Brit -- has got you ... over on Netflix, "The Thursday Murder Club" proves no one cracks a cold case better than a crew of retirees ... especially when the squad is Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren, and Sir Ben Kingsley.

The Brits aren’t just fighting for screen time, they’re going for the jugular ... 'cause Olivia Colman and Benedict Cumberbatch are shredding suburbia to pieces in "The Roses."