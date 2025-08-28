Doris Burke Demoted From NBA Finals Broadcast Team, Replaced By Tim Legler

Doris Burke is losing her spot on the NBA Finals broadcast team -- the famous TV talent is being replaced by former hooper/longtime commentator Tim Legler.

ABC/ESPN's decision was reported on Thursday ... which will end her historic run as the first woman to serve as a game analyst for a men's pro sports championship.

Instead of Burke, the networks will utilize the ex-NBA player to work alongside Mike Breen and Richard Jefferson.

According to The Athletic, Burke's contract with ESPN -- set to expire this upcoming season -- was in jeopardy over the summer, and she could end up with the No. 2 broadcast team.

Burke, a former college basketball player, began her career with ESPN in 1991 and gradually expanded her role over the years to become one of the most prominent NBA analysts and sideline reporters.

During her rise through the ranks, she had several milestones ... including being the first woman to call the New York Knicks games on radio and TV, and later becoming the first woman to serve in a lead role as an NBA Finals analyst.

Burke, 60, is one of the most admired analysts in sports ... earning widespread praise from both fans and athletes, including LeBron James, who gave her her flowers after she was named on the NBA Finals broadcast team.

"Love and respect to DB and everything she does to elevate all of us!" the Lakers superstar said then.