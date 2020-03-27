NBA Analyst Doris Burke Tested Positive for Coronavirus ... On the Mend!!!
3/27/2020 12:05 PM PT
NOOOOO!!!!
Doris Burke -- America's most beloved sportscaster (sorry Joe Buck) -- just revealed she tested positive for coronavirus ... but she's already on the mend!
54-year-old Burke -- who's been calling NBA games for years -- appeared on "The Woj Pod" and spelled it out to Adrian Wojnarowski.
"I did test positive for COVID-19 and basically, my first symptoms looking back on it was March 11, which was the day I was broadcasting Denver at Dallas, which was obviously when Rudy Gobert tested positive," Burke said.
Burke says it took several days before she got her test results back -- finally, the Health Dept. called her with the news.
"So, the delay of the test results allowed me to wrap my mind around the idea that I did have this. I basically was in my own bedroom, by myself, for 2 weeks away from my daughter and her fiance. My daughter was the one cooking me meals, bringing me everything, and we're gonna continue the social distance. I am out of my room. Thank God."
Story developing ...
