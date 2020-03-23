Boxer Otto Wallin Believes He's Got Coronavirus, 'Can't Taste or Smell'

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Heavyweight boxer Otto Wallin -- the man who busted up Tyson Fury's face last year -- says he's very confident he's got coronavirus ... and he's been quarantined for the past week.

The 29-year-old former champ says his mother recently visited him in NYC -- and when she returned home to Sweden, she started feeling ill. Mom's boyfriend also began feeling sick and got tested -- and doctors confirmed he has COVID-19.

Now, Wallin not only believes he was exposed to the virus ... but he's convinced he's been infected.

"So, I felt like I had a fever but I didn't. And, then like I was starting to get better, and then all of a sudden I lost my smell and taste," Wallin tells us.

Overall, Wallin says he feels fine -- "perfect" -- but he called his doctor anyway. He was advised to quarantine himself and NOT go to the hospital unless his health begins to decline.

"I felt a little off but that was about it. I probably would have gone about my normal life if I didn't know that this was going on. So I've been quarantining since Saturday so that's been over a week now."

He added, "it's better to save the tests for those who really need it and take some pressure off the hospitals."