Cleveland Browns Owners Donate $1.5 Million ... To Fight Coronavirus
3/23/2020 10:32 AM PT
Jimmy and Dee Haslam -- the owners of the Cleveland Browns -- are joining the fight against the coronavirus pandemic ... by pledging $1.5 MILLION to help Ohioans in need.
The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the entire country ... and there have been 351 confirmed cases in Ohio -- with more people infected by the day.
The Haslams announced their contribution on Monday ... saying $1 million will go to the Greater Cleveland COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund ... with the remaining $500k going to the Columbus Foundation's Emergency Response Fund.
"We are humbled by the tremendous work of people around the world in their efforts to help those impacted by COVID-19 and we wanted to try to positively impact those affected in our own communities of Cleveland and Columbus," the Haslams said in a statement.
"We are grateful for the individuals who are putting others before themselves and for the sacrifices they are making."
The Haslams join Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield ... who pledged $50k to the local food bank in Cleveland last week.
