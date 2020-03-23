Cleveland Browns Owners Donate $1.5 Million ... To Fight Coronavirus

Breaking News

Jimmy and Dee Haslam -- the owners of the Cleveland Browns -- are joining the fight against the coronavirus pandemic ... by pledging $1.5 MILLION to help Ohioans in need.

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the entire country ... and there have been 351 confirmed cases in Ohio -- with more people infected by the day.

The Haslams announced their contribution on Monday ... saying $1 million will go to the Greater Cleveland COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund ... with the remaining $500k going to the Columbus Foundation's Emergency Response Fund.

"We are humbled by the tremendous work of people around the world in their efforts to help those impacted by COVID-19 and we wanted to try to positively impact those affected in our own communities of Cleveland and Columbus," the Haslams said in a statement.

"We are grateful for the individuals who are putting others before themselves and for the sacrifices they are making."