Cleveland Browns Owners Donate $1.5 Million to Fight Coronavirus

Cleveland Browns Owners Donate $1.5 Million ... To Fight Coronavirus

3/23/2020 10:32 AM PT
Breaking News
Getty Composite

Jimmy and Dee Haslam -- the owners of the Cleveland Browns -- are joining the fight against the coronavirus pandemic ... by pledging $1.5 MILLION to help Ohioans in need.

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the entire country ... and there have been 351 confirmed cases in Ohio -- with more people infected by the day.

The Haslams announced their contribution on Monday ... saying $1 million will go to the Greater Cleveland COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund ... with the remaining $500k going to the Columbus Foundation's Emergency Response Fund.

"We are humbled by the tremendous work of people around the world in their efforts to help those impacted by COVID-19 and we wanted to try to positively impact those affected in our own communities of Cleveland and Columbus," the Haslams said in a statement.

"We are grateful for the individuals who are putting others before themselves and for the sacrifices they are making."

The Haslams join Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield ... who pledged $50k to the local food bank in Cleveland last week.

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1
Watch The Hollywood Beatdown

Related Articles

COMMENTS

Waiting for your permission to load the comments.

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later