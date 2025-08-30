Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Guess Who This Oscar-Nominated Actor Is!

By TMZ Staff
Published
082825_guess_who_austin_butler_kal 2022
WHO'S THE SELFIE SUPER STAR???
Alright, everyone, it's time for another guess who ... just don't get caught stealing any hints about this one!

We found this celeb at the 2022 premiere of his flick "Elvis" -- okay, one hint can't hurt -- when he was taking selfies with a bunch of adoring fans who'd come out to see him strut his stuff before heading in to see himself on the silver screen.

And even though he didn't pick up an Oscar for his work in the flick, he took the missed opportunity like a champ ... and went on to appear in movies like "Dune 2" and "The Bikeriders." Guess who!

