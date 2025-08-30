Guess Who This Oscar-Nominated Actor Is!
Guess Who This Oscar-Nominated Actor Is!
Published
2022
Alright, everyone, it's time for another guess who ... just don't get caught stealing any hints about this one!
We found this celeb at the 2022 premiere of his flick "Elvis" -- okay, one hint can't hurt -- when he was taking selfies with a bunch of adoring fans who'd come out to see him strut his stuff before heading in to see himself on the silver screen.
And even though he didn't pick up an Oscar for his work in the flick, he took the missed opportunity like a champ ... and went on to appear in movies like "Dune 2" and "The Bikeriders." Guess who!