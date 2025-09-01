Indiana Walmart Employee Beaten by Group, On Video

A brutal beatdown erupted inside an Indianapolis Walmart, with a viral video showing a pack of women unleashing chaos on an unsuspecting employee.

The disturbing clip -- shot on Friday and posted to Facebook -- shows worker Tikerra Hicks being grabbed in the checkout aisle as multiple women rain punches and stomps on her. One woman in pink goes off, hammering Hicks with blows while another attacker yells, "Where he at, b****?!"

As bystanders try to pull the women off, a man jumps in and kicks Hicks while another suspect keeps swinging. The chaos only stops after Walmart staff and customers drag Hicks away -- though her attackers continue hurling insults and even toss an object at her.

Butler says the women were relatives of an alleged rape victim, claiming the attack was "instantly on site." Hicks insists she was wrongly targeted, telling Fox 59 she'd been receiving calls linking her friend to a rape -- but denies any involvement.

"I just hear, 'There she go,' and then boom -- on the side of my head I feel somebody hitting me," Hicks recalled.