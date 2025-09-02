University Official Fired for Posting OnlyFans Content With Wife, Discusses Details

Play video content TMZ.com

OnlyFans was a double-edged sword for former University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Chancellor Joe Gow and his wife, Carmen Wilson ... their adult content got him fired from a cushy job, but it gained them tons of new paying subscribers.

Joe and Carmen joined us on "TMZ Live" Tuesday and detailed how their pornographic home videos got him sacked from his university chancellor job.

The middle-aged couple says everything changed when they uploaded their OF videos to Pornhub ... a less restrictive website than OF. They say someone reported their videos to his university and he got fired as chancellor ... over email.

Carmen's a former university professor, so these are smart folks ... and we asked them straight up if they knew the videos would get them fired. Joe says it was a bit of a surprise, but it sounds like the controversy only expedited an impending departure ... and now they're pursuing a lawsuit.

Before Joe was known as the university chancellor who got fired for shooting porn, his OF page only had a few followers ... but when his story went viral, they added several thousand subscriptions in a single day ... and now Carmen says they're a big hit with students.

Joe and Carmen are featured in our new documentary, "TMZ Presents: The War Over OnlyFans," airing tonight at 9/8C PM on FOX ... and streaming the next day on Hulu.

