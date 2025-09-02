Ex-Death Row Inmate Explains How He Got 'Alphabet Killer' to Confess to More Murders

Play video content TMZ.com

William A. Noguera didn’t just sit and rot on death row, he flipped a killer friendship into one of the FBI’s biggest breakthroughs ... and now he’s laying it all out for us.

On "TMZ Live" Tuesday, Noguera broke it down to us ... how he cozied up to Joseph Naso -- the infamous "Alphabet Killer," a killer on par with Ted Bundy and Richard Ramirez in murder numbers -- earning his trust, until Naso began spilling details about countless other kills.

Catch the full clip ... Noguera details the chilling breadcrumb trail -- hundreds of handwritten notes that spurred an FBI task force, ultimately tying Naso to more than 20 murders ... far beyond the 4 for which he was convicted.

Noguera insists he never dangled the info to shave time off his own sentence or get off death row following his conviction for killing his GF's mother in the 1980s -- claiming he only came forward to give grieving families closure.