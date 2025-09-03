'The Lonely Island' Jorma Taccone Can't Walk For Months After Ladder Fall

Lonely Island’s Jorma Taccone took a 20-foot plunge off a ladder -- and now he’s laid up, spilling every detail of the scary fall that's left him unable to walk.

Play video content The Lonely Island & Seth Meyers Podcast

On a call with "The Lonely Island and Seth Meyers" podcast, Jorma revealed he shattered his pelvis and detached his sacrum after falling at his Connecticut farmhouse -- all while climbing a busted ladder to paint a birthday mural for his daughter, despite a buddy warning him it was sketchy.

Jorma says he was 20 feet up when the rickety ladder gave out -- life flashing before his eyes before he crash-landed on his backside ... and yeah, that pain went straight up!

At the hospital, Jorma went under the knife -- and docs say he’s looking at 3 to 6 months before he’s walking again, with rehab to fully recover.