Montell Jordan Clarifies He's Not Cancer-Free, Says It's Still a Process

Montell Jordan is clearing the air ... he tells TMZ that headlines reporting he's been cancer-free for a full year are not true, 'cause he’s still in the middle of his recovery journey.

We caught up with the "This Is How We Do It" singer in NYC Wednesday ... 9 months post-prostatectomy surgery, and he says he’s still undergoing tests and screenings, and definitely not in the clear when it comes to his cancer battle.

Catch the full clip ... Montell also reminds us it’s Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, and as an ambassador for ZERO Prostate Cancer, he’s all in on helping men save their lives.

Montell says he’s not speaking from the other side, but right from the middle of it, and his message is loud and clear -- prostate cancer is 99% treatable if caught early.