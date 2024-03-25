Montell Jordan Makes 'This Is How We Do It' Joke at Young MC's Wedding

Play video content Instagram / @therealkyleeustice

Montell Jordan splits his talents between music and ministry, and the R&B vet got to combine both of his skills Sunday by officiating his good friend Young MC's wedding!!!

Sources involved in the ceremony tell TMZ Hip Hop the "Bust a Move" rapper married his longtime girlfriend Chantal at an intimate ceremony in Scottsdale, AZ ... surrounded by friends, family and fellow artists!!!

Montell gave attendees the standard wedding objection speech but managed to squeeze in some humor with a reference to his iconic hit "This Is How We Do It."

He and his wife Kristin are the lead pastors of their Master Peace Church in Georgia -- he's an O.G. mack when it comes to the pulpit.

We're told Tone Loc, C+C Music Factory's Freedom Williams, members of the band All-4-One, and several other artists were in attendance to support their longtime friend.

YMC and his "Bust A Move" groove had early '90s hip hop on lock, and even earned himself a Grammy for his classic record.