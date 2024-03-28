Montell Jordan Dishes On Young MC Wedding, 'This Is How Date Night' Plans

Play video content TMZ.com

Montell Jordan just helped his homie Young MC tie the knot ... and now Montell and his wife are making it their mission to see even more couples hitched under their watch!!!

MJ tells TMZ Hip Hop ... he and the "Bust a Move" rapper's friendship dates back 30 years, and even though Young MC is now 56, he says it's never too late to say "I Do."

We broke the story ... MJ hit Arizona last weekend to officiate Young MC's wedding to his fiancée Chantal -- an event attended by several other '90s artists such as Tone Loc and Rob Base.

Starting in April, Montell and his wife Kristin will begin throwing "This Is How We Date Night" parties in Atlanta, where they're inviting couples and singles to get mixy and mingle in hopes they can network, and find a lasting relationship.

Montell and Kristin are approaching their 30-year anniversary, and they believe everyone can achieve marital bliss ... with the right amount of counseling that is!!!

Their event name is a clear play on MJ's "This Is How We Do It" jam, a staple at parties since being released in 1995. Side note here, but we're shocked the track hasn't been certified Diamond yet ... like so many other recognizable records.