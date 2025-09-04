Iga Swiatek Claps Back At Reporter Following US Open Loss

... 'Why Would You Say That?'

Iga Swiatek was in no mood to discuss taking a break from tennis following her US Open exit on Wednesday ... getting into a heated exchange with a reporter who suggested she needed to regroup.

Swiatek was fielding questions from the media after losing to Amanda Anisimova ... when she was asked, "how tired are you at the moment?"

Based on her reaction ... the 24-year-old wasn't the biggest fan of the question -- saying "Well, I don't know, it's not like my matches were exhausting here."

The reporter followed up by asking if a mental break was in the cards ... and that's when things got testy.

"Why would you say that?" she said.

The reporter said he was "just wondering," as Swiatek has been active on the circuit.

"Well, talk to people responsible for the schedule," Swiatek said. "We need to adjust. Do you need mental break? You look like you need mental break."

He responded by saying, "I do, yeah," ... with Swiatek asking him why he's there.

"Got to get to the end of the tournament," he said.