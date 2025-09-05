Celebrate Chloe Calandra's 25th Birthday With Her Smokin' Shots

It's My Birthday, I Brought The Cake!!!

Chloe Calandra is celebrating a quarter century on Earth ... and we're celebrating her smoking hot looks.

The influencer is turning 25 years old today, so it's the perfect opportunity for folks to get acquainted with the sexy birthday girl.

Check out these hot shots of Chloe ... she's got all the angles, looks, and outfits covered ... we're talking bikini shots, sultry selfies and on and on.

It's Virgo season, folks, and Chloe is getting us started off right.