Salma Hayek Celebrates Final Year of Her Fifties With Red-Hot Bikini Pic

Salma Hayek I'm 59 and Oh So Fine!!! 💃🍹

By TMZ Staff
Published
selma hayek birthday post istock comp
Istock Composite

Salma Hayek just proved she’s aging like fine wine ... dropping a scorching birthday snap that's leaving her fans in flames!

Check it out ... Salma rocked a fiery red bikini just as bold as the heat she brought Tuesday, flaunting those iconic curves, while toasting to the final year of her 50s.

selma hayek birthday post instagram

Salma nailed the vibe -- smokin' hot in ocean-tousled hair, framed by a killer sunset ... and that wild, carefree expression said it all -- birthday bliss in full swing.

She even dropped the perfect caption ... "59 trips around the sun and still dancing ☀️💃🏻 cheers to all of you & thank you for the love 🎂🎉♥️."

selma hayek birthday post instagram c

Salma’s been defying time for years ... but this shot cranks it up big time, showing it's only gonna get better from here on out!

