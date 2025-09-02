Salma Hayek Celebrates Final Year of Her Fifties With Red-Hot Bikini Pic

Salma Hayek just proved she’s aging like fine wine ... dropping a scorching birthday snap that's leaving her fans in flames!

Check it out ... Salma rocked a fiery red bikini just as bold as the heat she brought Tuesday, flaunting those iconic curves, while toasting to the final year of her 50s.

Salma nailed the vibe -- smokin' hot in ocean-tousled hair, framed by a killer sunset ... and that wild, carefree expression said it all -- birthday bliss in full swing.

Play video content TMZ Studios

She even dropped the perfect caption ... "59 trips around the sun and still dancing ☀️💃🏻 cheers to all of you & thank you for the love 🎂🎉♥️."