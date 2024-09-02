Salma Hayek Rings In 58th Birthday With Series of Thirst Traps

Salma Hayek is celebrating her timeless figure as she celebrates 58 trips around the sun ... marking her birthday with a bikini photo dump ... and all the shots are recent.

The actress proudly posted 18 photos of her in skimpy bikinis and revealing swimsuits on her 58th birthday Monday ... noting, "none of these are throwbacks."

Check out the gallery ... Salma's looking finer than ever here. She's like a fine wine, just getting better with age.

She posted a few thirst traps last month too, and now she's back with even more ... and it looks like she's been having a sexy summer.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Salma's living it up on a yacht in a bunch of the sultry snaps ... and she's been traipsing around the Mediterranean recently ... even bumping into Gerard Butler at one point, a meeting she documented on social media.

We gotta say ... Salma's giving the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue a run for their money here.

As far as Salma is concerned, 58 is the new 20.