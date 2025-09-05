Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Darth Vader Lightsaber Changes Hands in Multimillion-Dollar Auction Sale

'Star Wars' You Don't Know the Power of the Auction ... Vader's Saber Goes for Millions

By TMZ Staff
Published
Darth Vader's lightsaber might be red, but its former owners are only seeing piles of green right now ... 'cause they sold the prop for millions.

The screen-matched Hero Dueling Lightsaber used by Vader in "The Empire Strikes Back" and "Return of the Jedi" sold at auction earlier this week for $3.6 million -- even higher than the original $1M-to-$3M estimate.

We caught up with Brandon Alinger -- COO of Propstore, the company that sold the saber -- as the item hit auction ... and, he told us the company's previous "Star Wars" prop record sale was $2.3 million. Looks like The Force was just stronger with this one.

The item sold as part of the Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction: Los Angeles Summer 2025 ... an auction continuing through Saturday.

Other items up for sale include Tobey Maguire’s "Spider-Man 2" costume, Michael Keaton’s "Batman" ’89 Batsuit and Indiana Jones' belt and whip from 'The Last Crusade.'

Anyhoo ... time for one lucky fan to fork over some dough -- and, hopefully they have it ready, 'cause Lord Vader isn't exactly the forgiving type!

