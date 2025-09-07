Supertramp Founding Member Rick Davies Dead at 81

Rick Davies -- a founding member of the band Supertramp -- has died ... according to the group.

The singer-songwriter passed away in his Long Island home on Friday after a long battle with cancer, the band announced in a public statement. The group offered its condolences to his widow, Sue Davies.

Rick founded Supertramp in 1970 with fellow singer and songwriting partner Roger Hodgson ... and the two teamed up with Dougie Thomson, Bob Siebenberg and John Helliwell to form the original lineup form 1973 to 1983.

During this time, the band put out hits like "Give a Little Bit" and "Breakfast in America" -- both of which Davies sahres writing credits on -- as well as "The Logical Song" and "Take the Long Way Home."

Hodgson left the group to pursue a solo career after they released their 1982 album "...Famous Last Words..." ... but Davies and the other members kept it going until 1988.

They periodically reunited over the next few decades ... and, they planned a 25-date European tour in 2015 -- but had to cancel because of Davies' health issues, including plasma cell cancer.

Supertramp was nominated for four Grammys -- including Album of the Year for "Breakfast in America" in 1980. They sold many records in Canada where two of the band's albums went diamond.

Rick and Sue were married in 1977 ... and, they remained together until his passing on Friday.

Rick was 81.