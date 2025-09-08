Lola Doll's Brother Speaks Out After Influencer Shot Multiple Times in Guyana

Lola Doll's brother is opening up about the terrifying night the influencer was shot multiple times outside her home in Guyana, and his harrowing description makes clear how close to death she came.

Speaking to Stabroek News from the hospital where the social media star remains under treatment, her brother recalled, "I was inside at home when I hear gunshots and run out ... only to see me sister lying in she car and blood, if you see blood, pouring out. We rushed her here ... she lost a lot of blood but she is a fighter."

According to the Guyana Police Force, the 33-year-old was ambushed Saturday night while seated in her vehicle. She sustained gunshot wounds to her neck, face, hands, and right leg.

Cops say preliminary evidence shows the gunman rode up on a motorcycle. Investigators have since named Paul Daby Jr. as wanted for attempted murder, while one other individual has been detained and is cooperating with authorities.