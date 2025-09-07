Influencer Lola Doll Shot in Car, Police Launch Investigation

Fighting for Her Life After Drive By Shooting in Guyana

Lola Doll -- a popular social media star -- is fighting for her life after being gunned down outside her home in South America.

According to the Guyana Police Force, the 33-year-old was ambushed Saturday around 11:30 PM while she was sitting in her car when a man on a motorcycle rolled up and opened fire, hitting her multiple times.

Police say she sustained gunshot wounds to her face, hands, right leg, and neck before being rushed to the hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

Cops are reviewing CCTV footage and are actively searching for the suspect, who fled the scene immediately after the shooting.