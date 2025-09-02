Ricky Pearsall Says He and Brian Robinson Jr. Reflected on Gun Violence Experiences

Play video content talkSPORT

Ricky Pearsall and Brian Robinson Jr. have quite the unique bond -- they are both victims of gun violence ... and the San Francisco wide receiver said the two recently shared their experiences after the running back was recently traded to the 49ers.

Pearsall opened up about the conversation he had with his new teammate in an interview with talkSPORT ... saying they spoke about the topic once the Washington Commanders traded Robinson, their 2022 third-round draft pick, to the Bay Area.

"We actually just told each other our stories, I think that was last week, and being able to go back and reflect with someone that can directly relate to you ... and he mentioned you never know what you're going to do in that situation until you're in it," Pearsall said.

"That hit home for me, 'cause I couldn't imagine what I would have done there. Everybody thinks they know what they would do in that situation until you're in it. That's what I found out about myself is I'm not going. That's what we both said is like, we not going."

Pearsall was a victim of gun violence a little over a year ago, when he was shot in an attempted robbery in downtown San Francisco. The injury kept him out of action until Week 7 of the 2024 NFL season.

Like Pearsall, Robinson Jr. was shot in an attempted robbery and carjacking in Washington D.C. in 2022. After undergoing surgery for his injuries, he made his debut in Week 5 of that season.

While they can bond over their shared experiences, Pearsall is just as excited to add him to the 49ers backfield.

"He's a baller," he said.