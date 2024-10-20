Ricky Pearsall Makes First NFL Catch Weeks After Being Shot in Chest

Ricky Pearsall made his emotional return to the field Sunday ... playing his first NFL game after taking a bullet to the chest during an alleged robbery attempt -- and, he just made his first catch.

The 49ers wide receiver pulled in a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs just moments ago in his first career game ... tackled after a gain of just six yards.

50 days ago Ricky Pearsall was shot in the chest



Not much to write home about for the typical NFL wide receiver ... but, Pearsall's journey is far from typical -- as you know Pearsall ended up in the hospital after cops say a man shot him while trying to steal his Rolex in San Francisco.

According to cops, the incident went down at around 3:30 in the afternoon on August 31 in Union Square hours after RP participated in an autograph signing.

Pearsall was shot in the chest during an alleged scuffle with a 17-year-old assailant ... though, the bullet missed all vital organs according to his mom.

The 17-year-old suspect -- whose name hasn't been released since he's a minor -- has been charged with attempted murder, assault with a semiautomatic firearm and attempted second-degree robbery.

Deputy Public Defender Bob Dunlap -- who is defending the alleged shooter -- says his client is truly sorry for his actions and felt real remorse over the incident.