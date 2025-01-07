Ricky Pearsall Wants To Meet Teen Who Shot Him, Forgive And Move On

Play video content KNBR

Ricky Pearsall is making 2025 a year of forgiveness ... saying he wants to forgive the teenager who shot him during a botched armed robbery in San Francisco, and wouldn't mind talking to the shooter.

The 49ers rookie opened up on his whirlwind rookie season during cleanout day at the team facility -- after his squad missed out on the postseason -- and as harrowing as the August robbery attempt was, the 23-year-old WR isn't making judgments about the teen's character.

"I don't know how he grew up," Pearsall said. "I can't judge him as a man just based off one action that he made. As violent as a crime as it was, god forbid him doing that to somebody else."

Of course, Pearsall, who had been at an autograph signing, was shot in Union Square by a teenager who attempted to steal his Rolex watch. Luckily, the bullet missed all vital organs.

The SF District Attorney charged the shooter with attempted murder, attempted second-degree robbery, and assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

While he awaits his case, Pearsall hopes to speak with the 17-year-old one day ... in an attempt to make a positive impact.

"I have to be able to forgive him to have that weight off my chest," Pearsall said. "At some point, I do want to talk to the kid and make sure that, if I can create an impact on him in any way, I think that would be really big."

