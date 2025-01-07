Ricky Pearsall Wants To Meet Teen Who Shot Him, Forgive And Move On
Ricky Pearsall is making 2025 a year of forgiveness ... saying he wants to forgive the teenager who shot him during a botched armed robbery in San Francisco, and wouldn't mind talking to the shooter.
The 49ers rookie opened up on his whirlwind rookie season during cleanout day at the team facility -- after his squad missed out on the postseason -- and as harrowing as the August robbery attempt was, the 23-year-old WR isn't making judgments about the teen's character.
"I don't know how he grew up," Pearsall said. "I can't judge him as a man just based off one action that he made. As violent as a crime as it was, god forbid him doing that to somebody else."
Of course, Pearsall, who had been at an autograph signing, was shot in Union Square by a teenager who attempted to steal his Rolex watch. Luckily, the bullet missed all vital organs.
The SF District Attorney charged the shooter with attempted murder, attempted second-degree robbery, and assault with a semiautomatic firearm.
While he awaits his case, Pearsall hopes to speak with the 17-year-old one day ... in an attempt to make a positive impact.
"I have to be able to forgive him to have that weight off my chest," Pearsall said. "At some point, I do want to talk to the kid and make sure that, if I can create an impact on him in any way, I think that would be really big."
While that meeting hasn't yet happened, Pearsall has reunited with some of the first responders who rushed to the scene to save him ... when he hosted the group at the Niners-Jets Monday Night Football game in September.