Minneapolis Mass Shooter Was Armed To the Teeth, Wore Tactical Gear

The Minneapolis mass shooter was armed with heavy artillery and wore tactical gear when they shot up a church, killing 2 children and injuring 18 other people, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

Robin Westman went on a bloody rampage Wednesday morning at Annunciation Catholic Church in Minneapolis with three high-powered firearms and dressed in body armor, the docs say.

Westman brandished a Taurus semi-automatic pistol, a Mossberg shotgun, and a semi-automatic rifle, according to police. The shooter used all three deadly weapons to shoot through windows of the church in which adults and children were praying in the pews. Westman took the lives of 8-year-old Fletcher Merkel and 10-year-old Harper Moyski while injuring 18 others -- mostly children and a few adults.

Police said Westman, donning body armor, fired a total of 116 rifle shots and 3 shotgun rounds, leaving behind 4 empty magazines from the Magpul rifle, along with several cartridges full of live rifle rounds.

Cops also said three 9mm magazines were recovered from the scene and one live round was found in the chamber of the Taurus semi-automatic, which apparently malfunctioned as Westman pulled the trigger. Westman fatally shot themselves in the head with one of the guns.

Play video content CNN

In addition, Westman penned an alleged manifesto that detailed a fascination with other infamous school shooters. Westman also reportedly wrote that they wanted President Trump killed and displayed photos of racist and antisemitic remarks scrawled on gun cartridges.

FBI Director Kash Patel issued a statement, referring to the shooter as "a male born as Robert Westman."