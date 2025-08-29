Minneapolis School Shooter Recently Broke Up With Partner, Dad Told Cops

Robin Westman -- the shooter who killed two children at the Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis this week -- went through a breakup shortly before going on the rampage ... according to new documents.

The Minneapolis Police Department released a report Friday about a conversation officers had with James Westman -- Robin's father. They say James told them Robin recently broke up with a significant other and had been staying with a friend after the split.

We spoke to a neighbor who said they've known the Westmans for years ... and, the neighbor tells us this relationship was tumultuous at times -- adding that Robin's parents begged Robin to end it.

FBI Director Kash Patel said on X Wednesday Robin Westman was "a male born as Robert Westman." CNN reports that according to court docs, Westman’s mother filed to legally change Robert's name to Robin in 2019, and the judge who signed off in 2020 wrote ... Westman "identifies as a female and wants her name to reflect that identification."

Friday's police report confirms Westman died at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

As you know ... cops say Westman killed an 8-year-old and a 10-year-old after firing more than 100 rounds through the windows of a church during Mass. At least 18 other people were injured, and video captured the chaotic scene as children and adults fled the building.

The father of the 8-year-old who was killed spoke at a press conference Thursday ... expressing his deep sadness and sharing his empathy for those injured in the shooting.

