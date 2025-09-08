Spanish Bull Gores Spectator to Death, Watch the Video

Play video content

Spain is well known for its bull runs — and usually someone gets gored — and Sunday was no different, with one unlucky fella dying.

The incident — captured on video — went down at a 10th annual festival called Toro del Gayumbo in the Spanish town of Ubrique — where two bulls were released onto the streets at separate times.

One bull came charging out at 12:30 PM, while the other bull, named Mosquetero, hit the road at 6:30 PM, plowing into a middle-aged man watching the festivities.

Check out the video ... which shows the bull rushing toward the guy who tries to escape by holding himself up on a railing connected to a building — but it's all for naught.

The bull crashes into him, causing him to fall to the ground. Then the bull goes to town, goring him with its horns.

According to news reports, the victim was rushed to a local hospital, where he died.

Unfortunately, this type of violence occurs pretty regularly at these Spanish bull runs. And oftentimes, spectators are killed or critically injured.