Texas Police Caught on Camera Pummeling Man During Arrest

El Paso, Texas police used a suspect as a human punching bag, beating the living daylights out of him over the weekend ... and it was all caught on video.

El Paso Texas Police 🚔

A viral video of what is allegedly a recent episode of police brutality by the El Paso Texas Police on September 07, 2025

Check it out ... several officers are seen taking the suspect into custody with one cop kneeing him in the face and then repeatedly punching him in the back while he's kneeling on the ground.

The clip jumps to the same officer hunching over the suspect whose still down on the ground ... the cop slams his fist into the back of the suspect before pulling out a taser and zapping him.

All the while witnesses react totally appalled as another officer socks a bystander who tries to intervene.

The El Paso Police Department confirmed to TMZ the shocking footage pertains to an arrest made on Saturday after they received a report about an individual assaulting a security guard.

Police say the guard attempted to escort a vomiting individual out of the establishment, during which 25-year-old Nima Dhendup struck him ... which encouraged "several individuals" to gang up on the guard as well.

When officers arrived, they observed 30 to 40 people yelling and the security guard attempting to detain Dhendup, according to law enforcement. And, you see what happened next.

Another 25-year-old, Menda Wangchuk Dorji, "continued to intervene and ignored officers' commands" while they assisted the victim -- landing him in the El Paso County Jail alongside Dhendup.

Dhendup is charged with assaulting a public servant and has a bond set at $10,000 ... while Dorji is locked up for resisting arrest -- and got a $5,000 bond.