'TMZ Investigates: Britney Spears: Divorce & Despair' Now on YouTube

Britney Spears' divorce from her third husband Sam Asghari left her completely alone ... and we explore the challenges she faced with her family estrangement in the aftermath of her conservatorship in a special documentary that's now on YouTube.

When Britney and Sam divorced in 2023, we took an in-depth look at her life with our TV special, "TMZ Investigates: Britney Spears: Divorce & Despair," and it was super enlightening.

Britney's divorce left her with only two people in her life ... her manager and her lawyer. No friends, and basically no family.

As you know, Britney and Sam tied the knot in June 2022, with Madonna, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton, and others all in attendance. The marital bliss didn't last long ... Britney and Sam separated the next year -- finalizing their divorce in 2024.

Britney's now looking back on the divorce with a very hot take ... she recently claimed the only reason she wed Sam was to distract herself from her then-estrangement with her sons, Sean and Jayden.

She posted ... "It's weird me and Sam were married but it almost felt like a fake distraction to help me deal with it."