NASA Announces 'Clearest Sign of Life' on Mars Has Been Detected

Out of This World Discovery on Mars!!! 👽🚀

NASA's latest update is not one small step for man, but one giant leap for mankind that believes in life on Mars ... as there's been a major discovery on Earth's neighbor.

Sean Duffy, the United States Secretary of Transportation and administrator for NASA, held a press conference Wednesday ... where he announced that a rover uncovered the "clearest sign of life" ever found on the 4th rock from the Sun.

Play video content NASA

As shared in the announcement, the Perseverance rover collected a sample on Mars, which is believed to be evidence of ancient microbial life.

Nicky Fox, who joined Secretary Duffy at the press conference, explained the sample had a "kind of signature" of something that would be "biological."

In simple terms, NASA researchers have been examining features on some ancient rocks located in the Jezero Crater ... where a river existed on Mars billions of years in the past.

The features possibly indicated that tiny life forms may've existed on the planet long before Earth's humankind ... and the rover's new discovery seems to support this theory.

Specifically, chemicals -- like iron and phosphorus -- were detected in the sample collected microorganisms the rover ... this means tiny microorganisms may've broken down organic material -- something that happens here!!!

The Trump administration has a particular interest in Mars, with the President noting in his inauguration speech that he hopes to plant a flag on the Red Planet.