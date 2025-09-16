Lana Del Rey Says She's Excited for Coachella, Justin Bieber Set

Play video content TMZ.com

Lana Del Rey is looking forward to Coachella now that the lineup is out ... and she thinks Justin Bieber's going to hit a home run.

We got the "Summertime Sadness" singer out in Beverly Hills on Tuesday and our photog asked her about the famous music festival, which just released the list of artists set to perform this April ... when Coachella returns to Indio, CA.

Lana headlined Coachella in 2024 and she tells us it's one of her favorite festivals ... along with Stagecoach, which is held at the same festival grounds.

Justin's made some surprise guest appearances at Coachella over the years but 2026 will mark the first time he's a headliner ... and he's playing Saturday night on both weekends.

