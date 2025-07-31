Lana Del Rey Shares Never Before Seen Photo from the Alter at Her Wedding

No summertime sadness here ... Lana Del Rey is reflecting on marriage with alligator tour guide Jeremy Dufrene by sharing a never-before-seen snap from her wedding!

Check out the rare pic ... she stands in her ruffle-neckline wedding gown holding Jeremy's hand while staring lovingly into his eyes. Judah Smith, the lead pastor of Churchome along with his wife Chelsea and pastor to Justin Bieber, recites lines behind them as an archway frames the trio.

She captioned the sweet post ... "May 12 angels guard you while you preach tonight."

Lana's post comes just shy of her 1st wedding anniversary -- she and the swamp boat pro tied the knot in September 2024 after sparking dating rumors a few months prior.

While it's unclear when exactly their relationship turned romantic, the "Young and Beautiful" singer first shared photos with her future hubby back in 2019 after she signed up for an Airboat Tours by Arthur wildlife excursion.

The pair wed in Louisiana, in the bayou where he works.