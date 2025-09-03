Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Lana Del Rey & Husband Jeremy Dufrene Have Playful L.A. Night Out

Lana Del Rey Swamp To Sunset Boulevard With My C-Roc!!!🐊

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
090325_lana_del_rey_jeremy_dufrene_kal
HUBBY'S DATING TIPS
Lana Del Rey’s bayou boo clearly knows how to stir the fun -- the singer was all smiles with husband Jeremy Dufrene in L.A.

Check it out -- Lana and her alligator-loving hubby were far from the bayou, spotted leaving hotspot Chateau Marmont after a night out Tuesday ... and clearly living their best, totally unbothered lives.

lana-del-rey-jeremy-dufrene-backgrid-1
Lana, rocking a laid-back look, was throwing playful faces at the cameras in the passenger seat while Jeremy sat behind the wheel -- totally radiating love and good energy.

The songstress also worked the crowd, signing autographs and just soaking up the low-key fun all night.

Lana Del Rey & Jeremy Dufrene Together
Launch Gallery
Lana Del Rey & Jeremy Dufrene Together Launch Gallery

It was sweet seeing Jeremy fully immersed in Lana’s world ... especially after all that Southern swamp time together.

Remember, Lana and her bayou boat pro spouse tied the knot in September 2024 ... after months of dating rumors and low-key PDA.

