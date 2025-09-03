Lana Del Rey & Husband Jeremy Dufrene Have Playful L.A. Night Out

Swamp To Sunset Boulevard With My C-Roc!!!🐊

Lana Del Rey’s bayou boo clearly knows how to stir the fun -- the singer was all smiles with husband Jeremy Dufrene in L.A.

Check it out -- Lana and her alligator-loving hubby were far from the bayou, spotted leaving hotspot Chateau Marmont after a night out Tuesday ... and clearly living their best, totally unbothered lives.

Lana, rocking a laid-back look, was throwing playful faces at the cameras in the passenger seat while Jeremy sat behind the wheel -- totally radiating love and good energy.

The songstress also worked the crowd, signing autographs and just soaking up the low-key fun all night.

It was sweet seeing Jeremy fully immersed in Lana’s world ... especially after all that Southern swamp time together.