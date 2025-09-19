'Bachelor in Paradise' Jess Edwards Reveals What She Did With the Money

Play video content TMZ's Previously On...

Jess Edwards -- who found forever love and ended the recent season of 'Bachelor in Paradise' engaged to Spencer Conley -- has revealed what they decided to do with the cash they unexpectedly won on the series finale.

Jess appeared on TMZ's podcast 'Previously On...' to dish out all the deets ... and she tells us they've got it all planned out.

Check out the clip ... she shares how shocked she was to even receive the check so quickly after filming ... and reveals most of the cash went toward paying off their respective debts.

Jess tells us now that they're debt-free, they'd like to put the extra money toward the life they're building together and add it to the wedding pot -- as well as use some of it to travel in the meantime.

Speaking of the future ... Jess also reveals that even though they're taking it slow on wedding planning, she and Spencer have already talked about having offspring. But don't get too excited ... 'cause she says they don't plan on growing their family for another few years.