Texas Youth Baseball Coach Struck By Gunfire During Chaotic Scene

A terrifying incident unfolded at a youth baseball game in Texas over the weekend ... as bullets started flying around the field just before first pitch -- leaving one coach suffering from a gunshot wound.

It all went down Sunday morning at the Ameripark baseball facilities in Katy. In video from the scene, players are seen warming up as coaches meet at home plate. As all this is happening, popping noises go off in the background.

At first, everyone is going about their business ... but it became clear the sounds were bullets whistling by -- with one seemingly hitting a pole.

Everyone ran off the field for cover -- except for a man in a red shirt, who was apparently too shocked to move. It's unclear where the coach who was shot was standing, but he was taken to the hospital for treatment before being released.

Cops said the investigation revealed three suspects "discharged firearms from a nearby pasture, in the direction of the field" as the teams warmed up.

"Charges of Deadly Conduct and other related offenses are being pursued."

In a statement posted by the venue, staffers stated they are "deeply shaken by what happened, and our focus remains on supporting the coach who was injured, his family, and everyone who was affected."