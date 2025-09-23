Richard Sherman Gets Deferred Prosecution In DUI Case

Richard Sherman has closed out his DUI case ... the ex-NFL star ended up getting deferred prosecution on Tuesday.

The former Seattle Seahawks cornerback appeared in a King County, Wash. courtroom, where the matter was wrapped up.

Prosecutors say in order to get the deferred prosecution, Sherman had to admit his actions on the night of his 2024 arrest were the result of a substance use disorder ... and he had to agree to undergo two years of treatment as a result.

Sherman also had to make an admission the police report against him "contains sufficient information to support a finding of guilt."

The deferred prosecution means Sherman will now be under a five-year probationary period ... during which time he must keep his nose clean or risk facing the consequences of the charges.

"The deferred prosecution represents Mr. Sherman's commitment to working past any issues with alcohol or other issues that could have led to this incident," Sherman's attorney, Jon Fox, told TMZ Sports on Tuesday afternoon. "It is not a treatment program for alcoholism, but it is comprehensive. As allowed by law, the granting of the deferred prosecution represents the judge approving what has been proposed, which take five years. On successful completion and strict compliance, Mr. Sherman will have earned the dismissal of the charges."

The DUI case, of course, stems from Feb. 24, 2024 ... when police say Sherman displayed signs of being intoxicated after officers pulled him over for allegedly going 79 MPH in a 60 MPH zone.

Cops claim Sherman admitted to drinking two margaritas before getting behind the wheel. They also say his breath smelled of "intoxicants" ... while his eyes were bloodshot and watery.

Police say when Sherman was asked to take a breathalyzer test, he declined. Prosecutors claim blood-test results eventually revealed he had a BAC of .11, just above the legal limit of .08.