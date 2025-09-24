Jacory Croskey-Merritt Joins TMZ Sports Live Stream, Talks Fantasy Football & More

Play video content TMZSports.com

Jacory Croskey-Merritt joined the TMZ Sports Live Stream on Tuesday ... and the Commanders star touched on a bunch of hot-button NFL topics -- including his fantasy football popularity!!

The rookie tailback sat down with Michael Babcock and Co. for the show -- which airs at 1 PM PT/4 PM ET Monday through Friday on the TMZ and TMZ Sports YouTube channels as well as other social media platforms -- and he talked ball for around 10 minutes.

He chatted about how he has "a chip on my shoulder" after going in the seventh round of April's draft, before he got into all the direct messages he's been receiving from fantasy football players looking to get roster advice.

"I'm just now learning about it but every day in my DMs, they're going crazy," he said. "For sure."

JCM then heaped a bunch of praise on his quarterback, Jayden Daniels ... and he also revealed he models his game after Saints superstar Alvin Kamara.

As for his now-famous nickname, the 24-year-old said he wants his fans to do their own research on why he was given the "Bill" moniker when he was a kid.