President Trump Demands Washington Commanders Revert to Original Name

President Donald Trump is once again calling on the Washington Commanders to ditch their current name and return to their former moniker, the Redskins.

The former president took to Truth Social on Sunday, writing, "The Washington 'Whatevers' should IMMEDIATELY change their name back to the Washington Redskins Football Team. There is a big clamoring for this."

Play video content LiveNOW from FOX

Trump didn't stop there, also suggesting the Cleveland Guardians should return to their old name, the Indians, claiming, "Our great Indian people, in massive numbers, want this to happen." Trump capped off the post by urging the teams' owners to "get it done."

Earlier this year, when asked whether the Commanders should revert to the Redskins name if the franchise moves back to D.C., Trump avoided a direct answer -- but made his opinion clear, saying he thinks it's degrading to the Indian population.

Play video content TMZ.com

The team officially rebranded as the Commanders in 2022 following years of public pressure from Native American groups and civil rights advocates who viewed "Redskins" as a racial slur.