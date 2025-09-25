Slip Into Rosalia's Hot Shots to Celebrate Her 33rd Birthday!

Spanish singer Rosalía turned 33 today, and we're takin' a HOT minute to celebrate by sliding into her sexiest shots!

She's dynamite when she's doin' her thang on stage, but have you seen her shameless selfies when she's on her IG page?! Whether topless, in a cut-out swimsuit, or her A1 mirror shots, no doubt this sexy star knows how to turn up the heat 🔥!

Lean back into midriff-mischief like this slay -- the 'DESPECHÁ' singer rockin' all-black ensembles and low-riders like shot above ...

And ... bed hair, we DON'T care!!! She's smokin' hot -- poolside in her swimwear!

Check out the gallery, you can bring your extinguishers but there's no puttin' out this hot gal!