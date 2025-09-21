Stars With Sunsets -- It's Goin' Down!

As the summer nights simmer, we thought it was only necessary to show you these sunny sunset snaps and go out with a glimmer! The celebs are soaking up every last ray and stars like Patrick Schwarzenegger are showin' out with sunsets and posing with his bae ...

Abby Champion snuggled up with her 'White Lotus' bf -- wonder if he went full frontal under the night light 👀! Rapper Ludacris "acted a fool" in the hot tub ... and Beyonce lit up and sipped a sunset bevy!

Oh, and check out top model Alessandra Ambrosio, who of course struck a pretty pose with a stunning backdrop ...