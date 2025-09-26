'Big Brother' Contestant Ava Rips Into Housemate Before Getting Evicted

“Big Brother” contestant Ava Pearl is making it clear she wants nothing to do with fellow housemate Vince Panaro once the show wraps ... blasting him just moments before her eviction.

It all went down Thursday night ... when Ava made a desperate plea trying to convince Vince -- who held the sole vote -- to keep her, despite their rocky relationship all season long.

Ava asks Vince not to contact her after BB #bb27 pic.twitter.com/xYBMIj3du9 — Big Brother Tea (@TheBigBroTea) September 26, 2025 @TheBigBroTea

Things came to a head when Ava got up on her feet and said, "Vince, the only thing I can ask of you is to not contact me at all outside of this."

Vince looked stunned by Ava's words ... and it clearly didn't do her any favors, because she went on to get booted from the house.

Fans of the show know Vince has been pretty divisive himself in the house, though -- partly due to his romantic entanglement with fellow contestant Morgan Pope. BTW, Vince apparently has a girlfriend on the outside, but she was noticeably absent when, earlier this week, the contestants were treated to videos from their friends and family.

Ava's elimination leaves just 3 contestants left, fighting for the title ... with the finale coming up this Sunday.