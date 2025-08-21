Rylie Jeffries Booted from 'Big Brother,' Viewers Celebrate His Exit

The 'Big Brother' house just got a whole lot quieter .. and fans are loving it -- Rylie Jeffries, this season’s most controversial houseguest, was booted in a nail-biter 5 to 4 vote.

ICYMI ... Rylie’s been under fire for weeks over his treatment of fellow contestant Katherine Woodman -- with critics calling him "controlling" and "scary." So when his name got called, the fanbase erupted in celebration.

The eviction night was packed with drama -- Mickey Lee, Rylie, and Morgan Pope hit the block, competing in the 'BB Block Buster' to snag safety. Mickey won, leaving Rylie and Morgan vulnerable. After some backstabs and alliance-busting, the vote came down to a razor-thin margin ... and Rylie got the boot.

Fans have been calling for his ouster over alleged "abusive" behavior toward Kat -- but his mom, Michelle Jeffries, told us the narrative's all wrong. She says, "They're stuck in a house with no TV, no radios, no phones. They're getting to know each other on a personal level we don’t understand. He's not some obsessive stalker-type person like everyone is saying. He's got a great heart and wears it on his sleeve."

Still ... Rylie's in for a rude awakening once he’s back in the real world with a phone in his hand -- 'cause the online backlash is brutal. His mom admits he'll be extremely upset and mortified when he finds out.