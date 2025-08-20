'Big Brother' Star Rylie Jeffries' Mom Defends His Relationship With Katherine Woodman

"Big Brother" star Rylie Jeffries' mom is defending his actions as fans call on the show to give him the boot over his allegedly "controlling" attitude toward love interest Katherine Woodman.

TMZ caught up with Michelle Jeffries after fans of the competition show turned on him for his "abusive" behavior ... and she says they have it all wrong, reasoning he simply seems "over the top on TV."

She explains ... "They're stuck in a house with no TV, no radios, no phones. They're getting to know each other on a personal level we don't understand. He's not some obsessive stalker-type person like everyone is saying. He's got a great heart and wears it on his sleeve."

She adds he's a small-town guy who loves "strongly" and with his "whole heart," and she'd have a hard time finding someone who had anything bad to say about him.

Michelle also says she'd love to meet Katherine, noting she "sounds like a really great girl." She adds ... "If Rylie's happy, we're happy and that's all that matters to me."

And for all the haters saying Katherine needs to get away from her son, Michelle says ... "If she's not happy, they will figure that out on their own. Their relationship is their decision."

TMZ reached out to Katherine's father for comment on the matter, and he declined to share his opinion.

Speaking of love interests ... the Oklahoma-born bull rider has been caught in the middle of some potential baby mama drama unbeknownst to him -- with a former partner alleging he ditched him and their unborn baby to compete on 'BB.'

But, Michelle tells us that's far from the truth ... explaining Rylie is aware he could be the father and was open to taking a paternity test once the child was born.

As of now, his mother tells TMZ they have "no reason to believe" he's the father, considering the woman did not allow him to attend any ultrasound or associated doctor appointments.

TMZ reached out to the potential baby mama for comment ... so far, no word back.