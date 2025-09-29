Meme Expert Aidan Walker Says Incel Culture Is Product of Pervasive Hopelessness

Play video content TMZ.com

Aidan Walker -- an expert on memes and internet culture -- says "incel culture" comes from a sense of hopelessness about the world ... and, social media eggs the negativity on.

We spoke with the writer and content creator on "TMZ Live" Monday ... and, we asked him about what sort of impact the internet and meme culture may be having on violent acts perpetrated these days.

Walker says memes are just a way for younger people to communicate ... and, it's so influential because it's all-encompassing and collaborative -- one person makes the pictures, the words are changed, people like and comment, and on and on it goes.

Cops have accused Tyler Robinson of killing Charlie Kirk with bullets engraved with meme language ... and, Bill Maher -- who also had Aidan as a guest -- explored the link between memes and political violence on Friday night's edition of 'Real Time.'

Aidan says he's alarmed at the rise of incel culture -- young men who have trouble forming relationships and develop a misogynistic or chauvinist attitude toward the world ... though he makes it clear not every young man in a hopeless situation is committing violent crime.

The word "incel" is short for "involuntary celibate" ... generally described as someone who is frustrated by their inability to romantically connect with others.

Walker points out the world can feel pretty hopeless these days, especially for young people worried about the affordability crisis or climate change ... which can all feed into the rising tide of incels in the country.

Plus, Walker notes social media companies make money off engagement ... and, negative amplification definitely brings in the dollars for the multibillion-dollar corporations.