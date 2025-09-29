FAMU Apologizes After Band Announcer Body Shames Alabama State Dance Team

A Florida A&M University band announcer sparked outrage after body-shaming Alabama State dancers while on the mic at Saturday's game ... joking the performers were sponsors of Ozempic -- and now, the school is apologizing.

The cruel joke occurred at halftime of the FAMU and ASU game at the Bragg Memorial Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida, on Saturday ... as ASU's Honey Beez finished their performance.

Marching 100 announcer Joe Bullard then went on the mic to roast the Beez ... and while he was trying to get a laugh, not everyone found it funny.

"Congratulate them, they're now the new face of Ozempic," the announcer said.

Bullard's joke(?) was captured on video ... and the crowd's disgust is audible in a clip from the scene.

Bullard's job status is unknown at this time, but FAMU President Marva Johnson issued an apology following the game ... calling his remarks "inappropriate" and "offensive."

"Florida A&M University is taking immediate steps to ensure accountability without organization and to prevent incidents like this in the future," Johnson said.

"We remain committed to upholding the dignity and excellence that all HBCU institutions bring to the field, the classroom, and the community."