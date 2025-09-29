Josh Hartnett Hospitalized After Car Crash With Canadian Cops

Hospitalized After Car Crash With Cops in Canada

Actor Josh Hartnett was hospitalized when an SUV he was riding in was struck by a Canadian law enforcement vehicle late at night last week.

According to a CBC news report, two vehicles collided around 1 AM Thursday ... Hartnett was on his way home after a day of filming an untitled Netflix series.

Hartnett was a passenger in the vehicle, driven by an unidentified 59-year-old man, according to the report.

An officer in the patrol vehicle was also hospitalized "as a precaution," according to local authorities. All three were treated for minor injuries, according to the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.

Police said both vehicles were "significantly damaged" in the crash, which happened at the intersection of New Cove Road and Elizabeth Avenue ... police were seeking witnesses and video related to the case.

An IMDB listing cites Hartnett as working on a project called "Untitled Netflix Newfoundland Series," costarring Mackenzie Davis and Natasha Henstridge.